ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 445.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 223,754 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $41,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in ServiceNow by 359.0% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 362,441 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $55,508,000 after purchasing an additional 283,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 32,618.5% in the 4th quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 83,105 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 407.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 594,210 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $91,027,000 after buying an additional 477,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 167,800 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,705,000 after buying an additional 135,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $130.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals and AI traction remain supportive — ServiceNow beat revenue/earnings views for Q1 and highlighted accelerating AI product adoption (Now Assist / AI agents) that management says will drive long‑term growth. ServiceNow Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Company fundamentals and AI traction remain supportive — ServiceNow beat revenue/earnings views for Q1 and highlighted accelerating AI product adoption (Now Assist / AI agents) that management says will drive long‑term growth. Positive Sentiment: Strategic moves boost the product and security stack — ServiceNow closed the $7.75B Armis acquisition (extends security capabilities) and deepened Google Cloud AI partnerships, which support cross‑sell and AI workflow positioning. Armis acquisition Google Cloud partnership

Strategic moves boost the product and security stack — ServiceNow closed the $7.75B Armis acquisition (extends security capabilities) and deepened Google Cloud AI partnerships, which support cross‑sell and AI workflow positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings (some even raised PTs), but many cut targets after the quarter; consensus still leaves upside from current levels, reflecting disagreement over near‑term vs. long‑term outlook. Analyst coverage

Mixed analyst reactions — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings (some even raised PTs), but many cut targets after the quarter; consensus still leaves upside from current levels, reflecting disagreement over near‑term vs. long‑term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical deal delays hit near‑term growth — Management said Middle East conflict delayed several large deal closings (≈75 bps revenue headwind in Q1), and that pushed investors to downgrade near‑term growth expectations. Middle East deal delays

Geopolitical deal delays hit near‑term growth — Management said Middle East conflict delayed several large deal closings (≈75 bps revenue headwind in Q1), and that pushed investors to downgrade near‑term growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Margin and guidance concerns — Investors focused on acquisition costs (Armis) and a softer margin outlook/full‑year subscription guidance that many viewed as disappointing, triggering the sector‑wide selloff. Margin/guidance coverage

Margin and guidance concerns — Investors focused on acquisition costs (Armis) and a softer margin outlook/full‑year subscription guidance that many viewed as disappointing, triggering the sector‑wide selloff. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped — Short interest rose ~30% in April to ~38.95M shares (~3.8% of shares), increasing potential downside pressure and volatility if bearish sentiment persists.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.51. The company has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $820,367.97. This represents a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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