ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 361.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,383 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 84,093 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainsail Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,250.6% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,419.01. The trade was a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,815 shares of company stock worth $2,358,927 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE NOW opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The firm's fifty day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.71.

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ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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