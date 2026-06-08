ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Purchased by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 406.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,310 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 359,725 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 1.7% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $68,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in ServiceNow by 15.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: New coverage highlights bullish catalysts for ServiceNow, including accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a possible path to $30 billion in revenue by 2030, which supports the long-term growth story. Article Title

New coverage highlights bullish catalysts for ServiceNow, including accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a possible path to $30 billion in revenue by 2030, which supports the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Cognizant’s integration with ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower underscores growing demand for ServiceNow’s AI governance tools in regulated enterprise environments, potentially expanding use cases and customer adoption. Article Title

Cognizant’s integration with ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower underscores growing demand for ServiceNow’s AI governance tools in regulated enterprise environments, potentially expanding use cases and customer adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary say EmployeeWorks is gaining traction quickly, with larger deals and broader AI adoption helping to reinforce ServiceNow’s growth narrative. Article Title

Analysts and recent commentary say EmployeeWorks is gaining traction quickly, with larger deals and broader AI adoption helping to reinforce ServiceNow’s growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow’s recent conference appearances and transcript releases keep the company visible to investors, but they do not appear to contain a major new catalyst on their own. Article Title

ServiceNow’s recent conference appearances and transcript releases keep the company visible to investors, but they do not appear to contain a major new catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Some valuation-focused coverage notes that the stock has had a mixed year, with a strong recent bounce offset by weaker longer-term performance, suggesting investors are still debating whether the rebound is justified. Article Title

Some valuation-focused coverage notes that the stock has had a mixed year, with a strong recent bounce offset by weaker longer-term performance, suggesting investors are still debating whether the rebound is justified. Negative Sentiment: Multiple articles point to pressure on the shares from acquisition integration costs, deal delays, and intensifying competition, which are weighing on near-term expectations. Article Title

Multiple articles point to pressure on the shares from acquisition integration costs, deal delays, and intensifying competition, which are weighing on near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Friday’s decline is also being driven by a broader market sell-off, with enterprise software and other growth names facing risk-off trading as investors pull back from higher-valuation tech. Article Title

Friday’s decline is also being driven by a broader market sell-off, with enterprise software and other growth names facing risk-off trading as investors pull back from higher-valuation tech. Negative Sentiment: Additional commentary notes that large insider buying in ServiceNow occurred near the peak of earlier SaaS pessimism, highlighting how far sentiment and the stock have already fallen since then. Article Title

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.0%

ServiceNow stock opened at $112.45 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's fifty day moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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