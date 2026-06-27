ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Sold by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 16,007 shares during the quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

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