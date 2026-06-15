ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Stock Holdings Trimmed by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 65,583 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.5% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 385 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:NOW opened at $102.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average of $119.74. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

More ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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