Seven Fleet Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. $EPRX

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 709,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,137,000. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.6% of Seven Fleet Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.09% of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 59,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 593.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,717 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 402.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 58,257 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the company's stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

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Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ EPRX opened at $6.40 on Friday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.31 and a quick ratio of 19.31.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: EPRX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

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