Seven Fleet Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,526 shares of the company's stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 148,696 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 482,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Alkermes by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 539.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alkermes news, Director Christopher I. Wright sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $90,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,158,168. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $463,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,780,267.39. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $1,193,810. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Price Performance

ALKS stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17.

Trending Headlines about Alkermes

Here are the key news stories impacting Alkermes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo issued a Buy rating on Alkermes, providing a favorable view of the company’s outlook and potentially supporting investor confidence. Wells Fargo Gives a Buy Rating to Alkermes

on Alkermes, providing a favorable view of the company’s outlook and potentially supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $61 , while Robert W. Baird reportedly expects the shares to rise. The targets indicate that some analysts see additional upside from current levels. JPMorgan Raises Alkermes Price Target Baird Analyst Expects Alkermes Stock to Rise

, while Robert W. Baird reportedly expects the shares to rise. The targets indicate that some analysts see additional upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinions remain mixed, with Wells Fargo’s Buy stance contrasting with HC Wainwright’s Neutral rating. Alkermes also released its second-quarter 2026 earnings-call presentation, giving investors additional information to assess operating performance and its pipeline. Mixed Analyst Opinions on Alkermes Alkermes 2026 Second-Quarter Earnings Presentation

Analyst opinions remain mixed, with Wells Fargo’s Buy stance contrasting with HC Wainwright’s Neutral rating. Alkermes also released its second-quarter 2026 earnings-call presentation, giving investors additional information to assess operating performance and its pipeline. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright significantly lowered its earnings outlook across multiple periods. Its Q3 2026 EPS estimate moved to a loss of $0.09 from a profit of $0.03, while its FY2026 estimate fell to a loss of $0.71 from a loss of $0.44. Forecasts also declined for FY2027 through FY2030, including FY2028 moving to a loss of $0.29 from earnings of $0.52 and FY2029 falling to $0.55 from $1.27. The firm maintained a Neutral rating, signaling weaker expected profitability and a more cautious long-term view.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Alkermes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alkermes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALKS

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes' portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes' commercial franchise features several approved products.

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