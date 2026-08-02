Seven Fleet Capital Management LP Buys 103,085 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report) by 406.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,450 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 103,085 shares during the period. Vaxcyte accounts for approximately 2.3% of Seven Fleet Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Vaxcyte worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Vaxcyte by 1,463.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 641 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 22,500.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $111,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,848,622.88. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $572,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 104,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,745.60. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 91,396 shares of company stock worth $4,975,725 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCVX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research cut Vaxcyte from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $54.08 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.56). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc NASDAQ: PCVX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company's platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

See Also

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