Seven Fleet Capital Management LP Buys 118,021 Shares of Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR $CMPS

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS - Free Report) by 295.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,021 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 118,021 shares during the quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Compass Pathways worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Pathways by 67.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in Compass Pathways in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Compass Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Compass Pathways by 8,450.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Compass Pathways Price Performance

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $11.35 on Friday. Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.47.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMPS shares. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Compass Pathways from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore raised Compass Pathways from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways Company Profile

Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

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