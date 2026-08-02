Seven Fleet Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. $CATX

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 379,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of Perspective Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,864,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,424,000. Yu Fan purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,401,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 687.2% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 749,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 654,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 285,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company's stock.

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Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CATX stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a negative net margin of 17,982.69%.The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CATX. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $12.62.

View Our Latest Report on CATX

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

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