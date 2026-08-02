Seven Fleet Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 199,701 Anthem, Inc. $ANTX

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 199,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned about 0.55% of Anthem at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Anthem by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,702 shares of the company's stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth $1,800,000. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $5,576,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Anthem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANTX opened at $5.35 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $192.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of -0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

Anthem (NASDAQ:ANTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Anthem from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Anthem from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Anthem

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; traditional indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, such as consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

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