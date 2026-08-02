Seven Fleet Capital Management LP Grows Position in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. $AVTX

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX - Free Report) by 806.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,883 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 510,540 shares during the period. Avalo Therapeutics accounts for about 2.7% of Seven Fleet Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned 1.09% of Avalo Therapeutics worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.80.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, insider Paul Varki sold 75,063 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.71. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,297.78. This trade represents a 95.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mittie Doyle sold 1,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $931,968. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 77,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,121 in the last 90 days. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9%

AVTX opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $965.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalo Therapeutics Profile

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX - Free Report).

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