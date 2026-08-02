Seven Fleet Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Savara Inc. $SVRA

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA - Free Report) by 371.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,688 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 232,926 shares during the quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Savara worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Savara by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Savara by 930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Savara from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Savara presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVRA

Savara Trading Down 1.4%

SVRA opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a current ratio of 13.47. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. Savara Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.24.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc NASDAQ: SVRA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

Further Reading

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