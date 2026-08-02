Go Pro
→ 7 Bankers Met in Secret (Now We Pay for It) (From Decentralized Masters) (Ad)tc pixel

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Savara Inc. $SVRA

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Savara logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven Fleet Capital Management increased its Savara stake by 371.1% in the first quarter, reaching 295,688 shares valued at approximately $1.61 million. Institutional investors collectively own 87.93% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.14, compared with Savara’s recent trading price near $5.46.
  • Savara reported a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share, slightly worse than the $0.14 consensus estimate. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is focused on rare respiratory diseases, including its lead candidate Molgradex for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis.
  • Five stocks we like better than Savara.

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA - Free Report) by 371.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,688 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 232,926 shares during the quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Savara worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Savara by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Savara by 930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Savara from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Savara presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVRA

Savara Trading Down 1.4%

SVRA opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a current ratio of 13.47. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. Savara Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.24.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Savara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Savara Inc NASDAQ: SVRA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Savara Right Now?

Before you consider Savara, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Savara wasn't on the list.

While Savara currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Apple just sent a powerful signal to investors
Apple just sent a powerful signal to investors
From Mode Mobile (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines