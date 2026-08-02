Seven Fleet Capital Management LP Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. $TSHA

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA - Free Report) by 274.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,708 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 458,485 shares during the period. Taysha Gene Therapies accounts for about 0.9% of Seven Fleet Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 13,750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,625,000 after buying an additional 8,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,178,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,042.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,148,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697,611 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,471,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,790,084 shares of the company's stock worth $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,619 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $5.86 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 14.04 and a current ratio of 14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $12.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSHA

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 936,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,843,198.40. This trade represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.48% of the company's stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc NASDAQ: TSHA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

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