Seven Fleet Capital Management LP Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP grew its position in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report) by 451.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,809 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 66,158 shares during the quarter. Dianthus Therapeutics accounts for about 2.1% of Seven Fleet Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the company's stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 30,000 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 26,530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $2,404,148.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $362,480. This represents a 86.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,779 shares of company stock worth $7,985,235. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1%

DNTH opened at $106.92 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,998.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNTH. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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