Seven Fleet Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. Roivant Sciences accounts for about 1.1% of Seven Fleet Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 33.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,285,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,507,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,163,821 shares of the company's stock worth $87,638,000 after buying an additional 235,493 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,095,448 shares of the company's stock worth $85,790,000 after acquiring an additional 177,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

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Roivant Sciences Trading Down 1.8%

ROIV stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roivant Sciences

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In related news, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $610,245.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at $566,376.12. This trade represents a 51.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 800,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $27,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,701,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,388,414.30. The trade was a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,055,913 shares of company stock worth $69,639,633 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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