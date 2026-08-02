Seven Fleet Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. $CTMX

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX - Free Report) by 2,119.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,398 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,036,500 shares during the period. CytomX Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.6% of Seven Fleet Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.64% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,597,000. Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $16,251,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $10,680,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,230,000. Finally, Elmind Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Elmind Capital LP now owns 4,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $21,385,000 after buying an additional 3,850,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5%

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $527.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $8.21.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.61% and a negative net margin of 166.40%. Equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTMX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $12.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX's pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CytomX Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CytomX Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While CytomX Therapeutics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here