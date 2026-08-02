Seven Fleet Capital Management LP Takes Position in Century Therapeutics, Inc. $IPSC

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,347,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,826,000. Century Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.1% of Seven Fleet Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned 2.41% of Century Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPSC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 358.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 86,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 26.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,229 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 142,953 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPSC. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Century Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPSC

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.55. The stock's 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.04.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Century Therapeutics Profile

Century Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of allogeneic cell therapies for cancer. Utilizing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology, the company engineers “off-the-shelf” natural killer (NK) and T cell candidates designed to target hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. By harnessing iPSC-derived immune cells, Century aims to overcome challenges associated with patient-derived therapies, such as manufacturing variability and treatment delays.

The company's proprietary platform integrates gene editing, synthetic biology and scalable cell expansion processes to generate a pipeline of product candidates.

Further Reading

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