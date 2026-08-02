Seven Fleet Capital Management LP Takes Position in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. $SABS

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.65% of SAB Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw restated a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SABS

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

SABS opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

SAB Biotherapeutics Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.

The company's lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.

Further Reading

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