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Seven Mile Advisory Sells 2,113 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
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Key Points

  • Seven Mile Advisory reduced its Microsoft stake by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 2,113 shares and leaving it with 22,479 shares valued at about $10.9 million.
  • Microsoft remains heavily held by institutions, with 71.13% of shares owned by institutional investors; major holders like Vanguard, State Street, and Geode all increased their positions.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results, beating earnings and revenue estimates, while analysts still largely rate the stock a buy with a consensus target of about $561.20.
  • Interested in Microsoft? Here are five stocks we like better.

Seven Mile Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,479 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.9% of Seven Mile Advisory's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Seven Mile Advisory's holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,942,580 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $347,211,391,000 after buying an additional 15,955,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,150,608 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $148,060,557,000 after buying an additional 6,388,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,618,400 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $88,056,019,000 after buying an additional 1,911,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,220,561 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $58,624,690,000 after buying an additional 980,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,664,631,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.3%

MSFT stock opened at $399.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $356.28 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $411.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $586.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $675.00 to $575.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Forty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $561.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total value of $1,812,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares in the company, valued at $19,122,009.12. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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