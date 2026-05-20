Seven Post Investment Office LP Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,151 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $588,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.2% of Seven Post Investment Office LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NVDA opened at $220.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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