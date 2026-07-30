Seven Six Capital Management LLC Acquires 98,100 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

Seven Six Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN - Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 98,100 shares during the quarter. PENN Entertainment makes up approximately 4.1% of Seven Six Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Seven Six Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of PENN Entertainment worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 385.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.78.

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PENN Entertainment Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ PENN opened at $21.20 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc NASDAQ: PENN is a leading operator of gaming and racing facilities in the United States. The company's business activities encompass land-based casinos, pari-mutuel racetracks, off-track wagering, and ancillary amenities such as hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues. In August 2022, the company rebranded from Penn National Gaming to PENN Entertainment to reflect its expanding footprint across digital and traditional segments of the gaming industry.

The company's portfolio includes well-known properties under the Hollywood Casino and Ameristar Casino brands, located across multiple states including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri and West Virginia.

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