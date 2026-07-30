Seven Six Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. $RMAX

Seven Six Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 224,002 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. RE/MAX accounts for 1.4% of Seven Six Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Seven Six Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of RE/MAX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 28.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Friday, July 24th. JonesTrading raised shares of RE/MAX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $13.80 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RE/MAX

RE/MAX Stock Down 4.2%

NYSE:RMAX opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.57 million, a P/E ratio of 925.90 and a beta of 1.82. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). RE/MAX had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The business had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc NYSE: RMAX is a global franchisor of real estate brokerage services, offering residential and commercial property transaction support through a network of independently owned and operated offices. The company provides marketing, training, technology platforms and brand recognition for its affiliated agents, facilitating property buying, selling and leasing activities. In addition to core brokerage services, RE/MAX offers ancillary solutions such as mortgage referral, title and escrow coordination, relocation assistance and luxury market specialization.

Established in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX pioneered a high-commission, agent-driven model designed to attract experienced real estate professionals.

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