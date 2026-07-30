Seven Six Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,450 Lamb Weston $LW

Seven Six Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,450 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Lamb Weston comprises about 1.4% of Seven Six Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,679,203 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $698,692,000 after buying an additional 43,766 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,824,690 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $411,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,585 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $300,812,000 after acquiring an additional 63,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528,402 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $147,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,305 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $190,869,000 after acquiring an additional 79,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.3%

LW opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.950-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Lamb Weston's dividend payout ratio is 73.08%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

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