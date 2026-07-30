Seven Six Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. $DIN

Seven Six Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN - Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,400 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 41,225 shares during the quarter. Dine Brands Global accounts for 5.9% of Seven Six Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Seven Six Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Dine Brands Global worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $51,984.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $269,017.20. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.33 million, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.95. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $39.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.12). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. Dine Brands Global's dividend payout ratio is 75.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIN

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company's primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

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