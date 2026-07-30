Seven Six Capital Management LLC Buys 62,750 Shares of Jack In The Box Inc. $JACK

Seven Six Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK - Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,150 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 62,750 shares during the period. Jack In The Box accounts for 1.8% of Seven Six Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Seven Six Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Jack In The Box worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Jack In The Box by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Jack In The Box by 96.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Jack In The Box by 3,604.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Jack In The Box by 882.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,144 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack In The Box in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Guillermo Diaz, Jr. purchased 5,962 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $68,622.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at $238,164.92. The trade was a 40.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Jack In The Box from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Jack In The Box from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack In The Box from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jack In The Box from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack In The Box from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JACK

Jack In The Box Price Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. Jack In The Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.55 million. Jack In The Box had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.82%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack In The Box Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack In The Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box NASDAQ: JACK is a publicly traded quick-service restaurant company best known for its Jack in the Box brand of fast-food restaurants. Founded in 1951 by Robert O. Peterson and headquartered in San Diego, California, the company has operated for decades as a franchisor and operator of drive-thru and dine-in restaurants. Its business model combines company-owned locations with franchise arrangements, and the company focuses on building brand recognition through menu innovation, marketing and service convenience.

The company’s core offerings center on a broad fast-food menu that includes hamburgers (notably the Jumbo Jack), tacos, breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, sides and specialty limited-time items.

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