Seven Six Capital Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in ArcBest Corporation $ARCB

Seven Six Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB - Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,608 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. ArcBest comprises about 4.4% of Seven Six Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Seven Six Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of ArcBest worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 300.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in ArcBest by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,017 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 153,138 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 104,643 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 33,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company's stock.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $148.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ArcBest Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $176.69.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.38%.ArcBest's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Corporation will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. ArcBest's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ArcBest from $134.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings cut ArcBest from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ArcBest from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCB

Key Headlines Impacting ArcBest

Here are the key news stories impacting ArcBest this week:

Positive Sentiment: ArcBest reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.38 per share , above analyst estimates of roughly $2.26-$2.30 and well ahead of $1.36 a year earlier. Revenue rose 15.9% year over year to approximately $1.18 billion , slightly exceeding or matching consensus expectations. ArcBest quarterly earnings report

ArcBest reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above analyst estimates of roughly $2.26-$2.30 and well ahead of $1.36 a year earlier. Revenue rose 15.9% year over year to approximately , slightly exceeding or matching consensus expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company expects its restructuring program to produce approximately $40 million in annualized cost savings once it reaches a full run rate by the first quarter of 2027. Those savings could support margins and earnings if freight demand remains stable. ArcBest restructuring cost savings

The company expects its restructuring program to produce approximately once it reaches a full run rate by the first quarter of 2027. Those savings could support margins and earnings if freight demand remains stable. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and financial coverage highlighted the strong year-over-year earnings improvement and revenue growth, while noting that the quarter’s key operating metrics were broadly in line with expectations. Investors will likely focus on freight volumes, pricing and execution of the restructuring plan. ARCB versus JBHT valuation comparison

Analysts and financial coverage highlighted the strong year-over-year earnings improvement and revenue growth, while noting that the quarter’s key operating metrics were broadly in line with expectations. Investors will likely focus on freight volumes, pricing and execution of the restructuring plan. Negative Sentiment: ArcBest reported a second-quarter loss on a GAAP basis , primarily because of restructuring costs. The company’s 1.38% net margin and 6.15% return on equity also underscore the limited current profitability, which may have outweighed the adjusted EPS beat. ArcBest reports second-quarter loss

ArcBest reported a , primarily because of restructuring costs. The company’s 1.38% net margin and 6.15% return on equity also underscore the limited current profitability, which may have outweighed the adjusted EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: The earnings release followed a substantial 2026 rally, raising the bar for results. With the stock trading at a relatively elevated earnings multiple, investors may be taking profits and demanding clearer evidence that restructuring savings will translate into sustained margin expansion.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation NASDAQ: ARCB is a transportation and logistics company that offers comprehensive freight and supply chain solutions across North America. Founded in 1923 as Arkansas Best Freight System, the company has evolved into a diversified service provider with both asset-based and asset-light operations. Its core businesses include less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping through ABF Freight, expedited full-truckload services via Panther Premium Logistics, and a range of logistics and supply chain management services under its ArcBest Integrated Logistics division.

The company's asset-based operations also encompass FleetNet America, a provider of emergency roadside assistance and maintenance services for heavy-duty vehicles.

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