Seven Six Capital Management LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Seven Six Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000. Mattel makes up approximately 2.2% of Seven Six Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,310 shares of the company's stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,736 shares of the company's stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company's stock.

Mattel Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MAT opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $862.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.38 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 9.27%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mattel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Mattel from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mattel from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mattel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.33.

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Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

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