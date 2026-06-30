SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 13,521 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,136 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 13,521 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in Oracle by 882.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $972,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,605.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,976,441 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $775,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $148.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.86. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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