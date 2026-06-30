SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 6,915 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $419.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.18. The stock has a market cap of $380.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $427.93.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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