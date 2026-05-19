Sezzle Inc. $SEZL Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) by 113.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,426 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,937 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.34% of Sezzle worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sezzle by 429.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,361 shares of the company's stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sezzle by 3,973.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the company's stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,776 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Sezzle by 2,241.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,906 shares of the company's stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sezzle by 321.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,525 shares of the company's stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 88,127 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sezzle by 1,068.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 154,978 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of SEZL opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 6.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.74 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEZL shares. UBS Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Sezzle from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sezzle from $94.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEZL

Insider Transactions at Sezzle

In related news, SVP Justin Krause sold 11,822 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $1,258,570.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,422.10. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 5,118 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $365,322.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 223,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,950,931.70. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,291 shares of company stock valued at $7,521,182. 49.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sezzle Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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