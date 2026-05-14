SFE Investment Counsel Invests $2.04 Million in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,407 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Get Fiserv alerts: Sign Up

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $191.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm's 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $81.00 to $64.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fiserv from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Fiserv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FISV

Key Headlines Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here