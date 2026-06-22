SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,943,954 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 644.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245,404 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 1,943,954 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Walt Disney worth $216,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1%

DIS opened at $104.00 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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