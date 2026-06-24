SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,758 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after buying an additional 212,712 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of eBay worth $41,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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eBay Stock Up 3.8%

EBAY stock opened at $108.97 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $119.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $208,230.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,775.24. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,544.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,204 shares in the company, valued at $30,707,556.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,186. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on eBay from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of eBay from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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