SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 143.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 397 shares of the construction company's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,985,656. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.1%

STRL stock opened at $813.77 on Tuesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.68. The business's 50-day moving average is $769.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The business had revenue of $825.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

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Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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