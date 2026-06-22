SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642,304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock after acquiring an additional 88,431 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.28% of SEA worth $135,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $515,894,000 after purchasing an additional 521,782 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $228,549,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $95,678,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,282,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SEA Price Performance

SEA stock opened at $91.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SE

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Y. Ma sold 176,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $15,473,515.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 895,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,398,071.84. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,626,817 shares of company stock worth $143,512,624. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

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