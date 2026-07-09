SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enpro Inc. $NPO

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Enpro were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Enpro by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enpro by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Enpro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Enpro from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Enpro from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $315.00.

View Our Latest Report on Enpro

Enpro Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NPO opened at $320.26 on Thursday. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.25 and a 52-week high of $390.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 157.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm's fifty day moving average is $328.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $303.90 million. Enpro had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Enpro's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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