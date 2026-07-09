SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Sanmina were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SANM. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanmina

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $209.56 on Thursday. Sanmina Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $288.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.39. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total value of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,179.52. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $2,678,200.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,466,600. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 156,509 shares of company stock valued at $35,699,476 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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