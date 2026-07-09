SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in PVH Corp. $PVH

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 28,869 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in PVH were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in PVH by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,940 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PVH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,552 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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PVH Price Performance

PVH opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 1.76%.The firm's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. PVH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered PVH from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PVH from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

About PVH

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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