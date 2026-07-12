SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. $UA

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA - Free Report) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,898 shares of the company's stock after selling 249,445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Under Armour were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UA. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company's stock.

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Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.61. 1,733,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Under Armour news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 739,521 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,419.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,179,116 shares in the company, valued at $219,570,206.52. This represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,178,344 shares of company stock worth $5,865,147. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on UA

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is a global designer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a wide range of athletic categories, including running, training, basketball, outdoor and golf, with specialized lines for men, women and youth. Under Armour emphasizes innovative fabrics and technologies designed to enhance athletic performance, such as moisture-wicking HeatGear®, cold-weather ColdGear® and UV-protective UA Tech™ materials.

The company was founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football captain Kevin Plank, who sought to create a superior moisture-wicking T-shirt to keep athletes cool and dry.

See Also

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