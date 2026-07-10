SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. $TRVI

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI - Free Report) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,051 shares of the company's stock after selling 96,511 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 1,256,782 shares of the company's stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 110,672 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 917,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,875 shares during the last quarter. F m Investments LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 13,507.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,532,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 19,481.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,027 shares of the company's stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 82,603 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JonesTrading cut their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $22.67.

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Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0%

TRVI opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.00. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $20.15.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

Further Reading

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