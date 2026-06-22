SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,329 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 272,485 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $93,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,040,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $418,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,425 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $821,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $822,618,000 after purchasing an additional 938,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $945,227,000 after purchasing an additional 859,171 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $150.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm's fifty day moving average is $141.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.16.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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