SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,792 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of McKesson worth $144,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,104,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,929,380,000 after purchasing an additional 73,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,780,179 shares of the company's stock worth $4,746,118,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,344 shares of the company's stock worth $2,333,520,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,825,954 shares of the company's stock worth $2,318,102,000 after buying an additional 144,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,394,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,850,001,000 after buying an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 699 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.27, for a total transaction of $513,953.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,667,592.36. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.13, for a total transaction of $6,559,925.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,147,919.66. This trade represents a 37.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 20,285 shares of company stock worth $15,546,137 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key McKesson News

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Tyler sold 8,463 shares at an average price of $775.13 under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Even though the sale was planned, insider selling can still weigh on investor sentiment. Article Title

CEO Brian Tyler sold 8,463 shares at an average price of $775.13 under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Even though the sale was planned, insider selling can still weigh on investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: McKesson continues to get attention for its Medical-Surgical Solutions carve-out and new financing tied to that unit, which investors may be reassessing after a strong earnings report and upbeat FY2027 guidance. Article Title

McKesson continues to get attention for its Medical-Surgical Solutions carve-out and new financing tied to that unit, which investors may be reassessing after a strong earnings report and upbeat FY2027 guidance. Neutral Sentiment: The company recently announced a fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter earnings release date, a routine event that does not appear to be a major market driver on its own. Article Title

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $750.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $637.00 and a 12 month high of $999.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $787.94 and its 200-day moving average is $842.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The business had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,050.00 to $925.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $975.00 to $945.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,085.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $960.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report).

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