SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,680 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 174,741 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $93,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 1,221 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $307.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $282.21.

Read Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $257.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $279.70. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $263.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 45.47%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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