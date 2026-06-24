SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 167.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,373 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 333,071 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Flex worth $34,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,746,330 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,341,053,000 after buying an additional 25,662,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Flex by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,055,533 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $849,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,605,802 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $459,829,000 after acquiring an additional 181,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,756,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Flex by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,693,141 shares of the technology company's stock worth $223,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flex from $84.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Flex from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.70.

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Flex News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flex recently joined the S&P 500, which can attract passive index buying and improve visibility with institutional investors. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) to Join S&P 500 Index on June 22

Flex recently joined the S&P 500, which can attract passive index buying and improve visibility with institutional investors. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insiders, including CEO Revathi Advaithi, COO Kwang Hooi Tan, EVP David Scott Offer, CAO Daniel Wendler, and insider Michael P. Hartung, sold shares in recent filings. The company said the sales were tied to Rule 10b5-1 plans and tax withholding on vested equity awards, which reduces concern about negative fundamental news.

Multiple insiders, including CEO Revathi Advaithi, COO Kwang Hooi Tan, EVP David Scott Offer, CAO Daniel Wendler, and insider Michael P. Hartung, sold shares in recent filings. The company said the sales were tied to Rule 10b5-1 plans and tax withholding on vested equity awards, which reduces concern about negative fundamental news. Neutral Sentiment: One article mentioned “flex-fuel” Hyundai cars in India, but it does not appear related to Flex Ltd. and is unlikely to affect the stock. 5 Hyundai Cars Likely To Get Flex-Fuel Engine In India In 2026

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In related news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,981 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $1,303,951.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 248,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,086,393.74. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $190,357.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,507,726.40. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 769,195 shares of company stock valued at $110,116,823. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Flex Trading Down 2.5%

FLEX opened at $151.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $166.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.56.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flex had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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