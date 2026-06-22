SG Americas Securities LLC Has $111.61 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,258 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 98,575 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Marriott International worth $111,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $396.20 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $371.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.76 and a 1 year high of $410.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

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