SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. $KOS

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS - Free Report) by 494.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722,891 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after purchasing an additional 601,368 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kosmos Energy worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KOS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,739 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 140,261 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 278,082 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,541,006 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 443,384 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,954 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts: Sign Up

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of KOS opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.21 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 59.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kosmos Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an "accumulate" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $2.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KOS

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 43,466 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $118,662.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,709.03. The trade was a 34.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 43,466 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $118,662.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,722 shares in the company, valued at $411,471.06. This represents a 22.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,568 shares of company stock valued at $342,801. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company's portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kosmos Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kosmos Energy wasn't on the list.

While Kosmos Energy currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here