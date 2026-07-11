SG Americas Securities LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Free Report) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,733 shares of the company's stock after selling 281,692 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4,264.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $828.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.51 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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