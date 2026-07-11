SG Americas Securities LLC Has $276,000 Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 21,325 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBD. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company's stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,634 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $85.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.12. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.93 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.88.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $888.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.23 million. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.37 per share, with a total value of $49,923.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 216,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,214,241.82. The trade was a 0.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas S. Timko bought 672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.36 per share, with a total value of $49,969.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,692.80. The trade was a 0.90% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,282 shares of company stock valued at $249,138 and have sold 532,103 shares valued at $44,799,350. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Diebold Nixdorf

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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