SG Americas Securities LLC Has $28.58 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $28,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $272,041,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,561,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $429,733,000 after buying an additional 585,855 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,770,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $726,895,000 after acquiring an additional 503,601 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $323,280,000 after acquiring an additional 473,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $340.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $336.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.80 and a 12-month high of $336.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $844.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.67 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 16.85%.The business's revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 16,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,135,905.60. The trade was a 14.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $269,400.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,920.41. This represents a 37.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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